Alterborn, from Iron Lung, just got its world premiere debut trailer as part of today's Future Game Show.

Although you'll get a glimpse of it from the exclusive trailer above, Alterborn is a third-person shooter with an emphasis on survival action. You'll be exploring a world that's been corrupted by antediluvian forces - which to anyone not familiar means pretty darn primordial.

As one of the titular Alterborn, you are one of but a few survivors of this invasion. But, surviving has also physically changed you, so now you're on a hunt to find the source of the curse in this world, known as the Shattered Lands.

Along with whatever causes the invasion, this world - filled with unusual wildlife, flowers, and other fauna - is also home to many other mysteries that you'll be able to uncover on your journey.

According to the developer, while the game is a third-person shooter, it also take inspiration from a variety of other genres for its unique gameplay style, from soulslike to roguelite. Because of that, you'll be able to mix and match various unlockable abilities and other features that will allow you to hone your own playstyle.

There's also a relationship system featured in the game, which lets you pick sides and discover more about this bizarre world. Your actions in this game therefore matter, so although there's a lot of action, you'll also need to figure out what to do and when.

Alterborn is coming to PC (via Steam), Xbox and Playstation, but doesn't have a release date yet. The developer will be sharing more on the official Steam page as it happens, so make sure to wishlist it now.