Cheap gaming monitor deal - the Alienware AW2521HF is on sale at Dell right now

Getting a cheap gaming monitor deal is a surefire way to increase your gaming experience. This is particularly the case if your go-to games are fast shooters and you're often found playing competitively online.

If that sounds like you then this monitor deal is for you - and you won't have to break the bank in order to get a great monitor from one of the best: right now you can save $125 on a terrific Alienware AW2521HF monitor, with its price being a lowly $384.99. That's a whopping saving on a great monitor from a company whose mere name usually demands an extra premium too.

While they are normally dear, we still think you can have great confidence in Alienware monitors: there are a couple on our guide to the best gaming monitors. This particular model, the AW2521HF, has all the traits of Alienware quality by default and some seriously good gaming specs within too. In particular, its combination of a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, a 1ms response time, and FreeSync 2 - which is G-Sync compatible, importantly - give it a blistering and smooth speedster that is perfect for quick games and provides you with some of the smoothest pictures possible. And that's without having to spend the extra bucks on a G-Sync 'proper' model. Its IPS panel will give you pretty great image quality, colors and viewing angles all round too. If you're looking for one of the speediest 1080p monitors going, this is a great contender.

If that's piqued your interest, but you want to know a bit more, then you c read our full Alienware AW2521HF review to get all the details - it's one of the best G-Sync compatible Freesync monitors going too.

And it's worth remembering, gaming monitors are still monitors at the end of the day so offer tremendous working or home screens. In fact, they make some of the nicest working screen given their specs and qualities, and beyond PC-bound entertainment, they can even do a good job with a console and are perfect for those who have a multi-device setup at home.

Cheap monitor deal

Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor | 24.5" | 1080p IPS | 240Hz 1ms | FreeSync Premium (G-Sync compatible) | $509.99 $384.99 at Dell

This is a great price for an excellent gaming monitor, filled to the brim with gaming specs and quality. It's particularly good if you're into fast-paced shooters and any competitive online playing; those speeds are gloriously fast.View Deal

Of course, the best companion for this would be one of the best Alienware gaming PC deals going too, but it's worth casting your net wide just in case one of the best gaming PCs or even best gaming laptops are at the right price for you right now.

If you're in the market for another screen, check out our rundown on the best gaming TVs money can buy.