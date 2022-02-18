Charlie Day wants to star in a Luigi's Mansion movie

Charlie Day has revealed his desire to star in a movie adaptation of Luigi's Mansion.

In a recent interview, Comicbook asked Day about his recent casting in Universal's untitled Super Mario movie and wondered if he'd be interested in a movie of his own.

"Yeah, my son was just playing Luigi's Mansion the other day on his Switch," Day said. "Look, I'm thrilled to get the opportunity, I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers as did everyone I know so, we'll see! It's like anything else in life, I'll go if I'm invited!'

The actor is set to voice Luigi in the upcoming computer-animated Super Mario movie, which stars Chris Pratt as the beloved Italian plumber. The star-studded ensemble includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Charles Martinet, who has provided the video game voice of Super Mario since the character's inception, is set to make an appearance.

Day is best known for his portrayal as the grimy Charlie Kelly in FX's long-running comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He played scientist Dr. Newton Geiszler in Pacific Rim: Uprising and will reprise the role in the franchise's third installment. His directorial debut, The Untitled Charlie Day Movie, is currently in post-production. The film stars Day as The Fool, a silent character who becomes an accidental celebrity only to suddenly lose it all.

Day didn't specify whether he meant animated or live-action, but we hope he meant both.

