Celebrate 60 years of Black Widow and Hawkeye with their new team up title

Hawkeye and Black Widow have been teaming up since their earliest days in the Marvel Universe, and now they're coming back together for a new four issue limited series from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli which celebrates the 60th anniversary of both characters' debut.

In the new Black Widow/Hawkeye limited series, Clint Barton is accused of a political assassination that creates political strife between the United States and the secretive island nation of Madripoor. He must turn to Natasha Romanoff for help - but things are complicated by Natasha having bonded with an alien symbiote.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The eyes of a hawk and the venom of a widow! Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other – even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid," reads Marvel's official description of Black Widow/Hawkeye #1. "But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other – and the lessons learned along the way – to protect their futures."

Black Widow first appeared as an antagonist for Iron Man in 1964's Tales of Suspense #52 by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck. She was quickly followed later the same year by Hawkeye, also initially an enemy of Iron Man, in Tales of Suspense #57 by Lee and Heck.

"I love getting the chance to dig deep with Natasha Romanov and Clint Barton to tell a fast-paced spy story that celebrates their 60th anniversary," Phillips says in a statement. "Nothing is as it seems, and I'm having a ton of fun writing these characters. Not to mention they both look great for 60."

Black Widow/Hawkeye #1 goes on sale March 13 with a cover by Steven Segovia, seen above.

Hawkeye and Black Widow are part of some of the best Avengers stories of all time.