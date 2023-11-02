Celebrate 60 years of Black Widow and Hawkeye with their new team up title

By George Marston
published

Hawkeye and Black Widow are teaming up for a new adventure to celebrate 60 years in the Marvel Universe

Black Widow/Hawkeye #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hawkeye and Black Widow have been teaming up since their earliest days in the Marvel Universe, and now they're coming back together for a new four issue limited series from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli which celebrates the 60th anniversary of both characters' debut.

In the new Black Widow/Hawkeye limited series, Clint Barton is accused of a political assassination that creates political strife between the United States and the secretive island nation of Madripoor. He must turn to Natasha Romanoff for help - but things are complicated by Natasha having bonded with an alien symbiote.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The eyes of a hawk and the venom of a widow! Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other – even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid," reads Marvel's official description of Black Widow/Hawkeye #1. "But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other – and the lessons learned along the way – to protect their futures."

Black Widow first appeared as an antagonist for Iron Man in 1964's Tales of Suspense #52 by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck. She was quickly followed later the same year by Hawkeye, also initially an enemy of Iron Man, in Tales of Suspense #57 by Lee and Heck.

"I love getting the chance to dig deep with Natasha Romanov and Clint Barton to tell a fast-paced spy story that celebrates their 60th anniversary," Phillips says in a statement. "Nothing is as it seems, and I'm having a ton of fun writing these characters. Not to mention they both look great for 60."

Black Widow/Hawkeye #1 goes on sale March 13 with a cover by Steven Segovia, seen above.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)