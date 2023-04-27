CDPR will host in-person Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty hands-on sessions for fans before launch

Fans will have several chances to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty before the expansion launches, CD Projekt Red has revealed.

In a tweet, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account announced that the Phantom Liberty DLC will be available at Summer Game Fest for journalists and content creators to try out. The announcement also teased "plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned!"

ICYMI, we'll start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June!At @summergamefest: Play Days, we'll have hands-on sessions for press and content creators. We're also planning plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned! ☀️🎮April 27, 2023 See more

In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), CDPR confirmed that it's indeed saying its community of fans will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty "before the release." Still, that could simply mean the expansion is getting a demo ahead of launch, but no, CDPR senior community manager Amelia "Lilayah" Kołat confirmed (opens in new tab), "we will invite community members to various locations for a handson session" and said more information would come at a later date.

It's definitely neat to see CDPR doing something like this; it's rare for a major video game developer to invite fans from the general public to in-person demo sessions for upcoming projects. It remains to be seen whether these will be ticketed events or free for anyone with an invite, and it's also unclear how fans will be able to set themselves up to receive an invite.

Phantom Liberty is Cyberpunk 2077's big new-gen exclusive spy-thriller expansion, promising players an expansive and previously unseen area of Night City to explore and plenty of new story content. The narrative once again follows V, who teams up with an FIA agent named Solomon Reed, portrayed by Idris Elba.

