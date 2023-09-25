CDPR is disabling Cyberpunk 2077 mods for Phantom Liberty's launch

Your Cyberpunk 2077 mods will be automatically disabled when you boot up the new expansion, Phantom Liberty.

If you're playing on PC, the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods can improve performance, visuals, and controls, and add a ton of customization options you wouldn't otherwise have. That said, there's no telling how mods might clash with all of the new content being introduced in the massive Phantom Liberty DLC - not to mention the free update Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 - which is why CDPR is automatically disabling them at launch on September 26.

"Attention all Steam and Epic players!" reads a tweet from the Cyberpunk 2077 technical support Twitter account. "We wanted to let you know that mods will be automatically disabled for the launch of Phantom Liberty. This is to prevent issues with the game that are caused by mods before they receive their update from the modding community. We want to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game."

I was able to confirm with CDPR that you'll be able to enable mods at your own risk, but it's advised to hold off until modders are able to release updates for their mods and ensure they're compatible with the new content.

If you haven't decided whether to dive into the new expansion, maybe our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review will help. Our own Sam Loveridge said it's "a huge amount of content for a modest price" but noted that it could use a few more tutorials to ease players into its many new features.

Can't wait to dive in? Here's how to start Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.