CDPR exec can't help but laugh when asked in an earnings conference if Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 will air next year

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners helped revitalize CDPR's troubled RPG and set up a wealth of Easter eggs for later Cyberpunk 2077 updates . Lots of fans still want a season two, but nobody involved with the anime has ever hinted at a follow-up. In fact, last we heard, "there's no such thing" as a season two . But try telling that to the brave mad-lad who just asked CDPR's CEO and CFO if Edgerunners season two will air next year.

CEO Adam Kiciński and CFO Piotr Nielubowicz fielded questions from shareholders and webcast attendees in an earnings conference earlier today. Towards the end of the call, Kiciński pulled out a question from the webcast group (attributed to a name I can't make out) and couldn't help but laugh out loud as he kicked the can to Nielubowicz.

"Could you say something about the next season of the Edgerunners anime?" Kiciński reads aloud (around 44:44 in the conference). "Can we expect a run in 2024?" With a laugh, he says to Nielubowicz: "I think it's for you again."

"We have not announced a second season of Edgerunners anime," Nielubowicz quickly explains, "therefore we cannot comment on it being released in 2024 or any other year. We have ambition to do more in the animation field, but that's something we've been repeating quite a few times already."

No change there, then. Better luck next time, extremely optimistic Edgerunners fan.

Elsewhere in the call, Kiciński does affirm that "we are also working on other projects besides video games within our franchises. We have nothing to announce at the moment but we've been working on this for quite a while and the time will come to share some insights about this."

CDPR's multimedia ambitions are no secret, and Edgerunners' director previously said Studio Trigger would be open to working with CDPR again on the right project. Here's hoping there's more animated goodness in the pipeline, Edgerunners or otherwise.