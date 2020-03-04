Castlevania: Symphony of the Night just surprised-launched on mobile devices

If you've been longing for the chance to play 1997's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night while avoiding human contact on the subway, your wait is over. Konami announced today that the game is now available on Android and iOS devices for $2.99.

Symphony of the Night, the tenth game in the series and a direct sequel to Castelvania: Rondo of Blood, first dropped on PlayStation before smartphones were even a pipe dream. According to The Verge , however, this mobile version appears to be based off the PS4 and PSP ports of the game, not the original.

The game was the first in the Castlevania series from Koji "Iga" Igarashi, who went on to make more than a dozen games for the franchise. Symphony of the Night drastically shifted the series' focus and pushed genre boundaries, giving us a side-scrolling action RPG through Dracula's castle. It's credited with influencing developers who created "Igavanias" and Metroidvanias in its image. In the game, players step into the shoes of Alucard, the son of Dracula, who attempts to shun his vampiric nature. Yes, the son of Dracula's name is just...Dracula spelled backwards.

Is it a coincidence that Castlevania: Symphony of the NIght has dropped a day before Castlevania season 3 hits Netflix? Probably not, but it's certainly nothing to complain about.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is available in six languages (English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish) and will support controllers, as a touch screen may not be the most ideal way to enjoy the title. However, it's great to see some classic games making their way onto modern devices, giving both old and new players a chance to enjoy them.