Castlevania Anniversary Collection release date and full lineup revealed, including 2 Castlevania 2s

The release date and full lineup for the Castlevania Anniversary Collection are both official, and dedicated vampire slayers will be pleased to know that it includes a few deep cuts from the Castlevania catalog. You can start playing the retro collection on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on May 16 for $19.99 / £15.99.

When Konami initially unveiled the collection (along with similar offerings for Contra and arcade favorites) it only announced half of the included games. There are a surprising number of Castlevanias - some with the same number despite being different games - so here's a quick rundown of the entire Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

Castlevania (NES) - Started all this monster-whipping, axe-throwing business back in 1986.

- Started all this monster-whipping, axe-throwing business back in 1986. Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest (NES) - A black sheep at the time, its nonlinear, RPG-inspired mechanics would return fully formed in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

- A black sheep at the time, its nonlinear, RPG-inspired mechanics would return fully formed in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse (NES) - Scaled back the then-weirdness of Simon's Quest but kept some of the nonlinearity via branching paths.

- Scaled back the then-weirdness of Simon's Quest but kept some of the nonlinearity via branching paths. Kid Dracula (NES) - The first time this self-parodying spinoff will make it outside of Japan, not to be confused with its Game Boy remake/followup that is also called Kid Dracula.

- The first time this self-parodying spinoff will make it outside of Japan, not to be confused with its Game Boy remake/followup that is also called Kid Dracula. Castlevania: The Adventure (Game Boy) - This simplified version of the core jump-and-whip premise doesn't even have stairs, but the music remains killer.

- This simplified version of the core jump-and-whip premise doesn't even have stairs, but the music remains killer. Castlevania 2: Belmont's Revenge (Game Boy) - This is a sequel to Castlevania: The Adventure, not a different version of Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest.

- This is a sequel to Castlevania: The Adventure, not a different version of Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest. Super Castlevania 4 (SNES) - You can whip in eight different directions. Now you're playing with Super Power!

- You can whip in eight different directions. Now you're playing with Super Power! Castlevania: Bloodlines (Sega Genesis) - The dripping blood and water effects were a visual tour-de-force at the time, now you can focus on the good ol' side-scrolling action.

The Castlevania Anniversary Collection also includes "Bonus Book" extras, such as a video interview with Castlevania Netflix producer Adi Shankar. If you're still waiting on the Contra Anniversary Collection, you'll have to sit tight a while longer. Konami still says it's coming sometime this summer.