Captain Marvel’s final scene was changed to explain why she didn’t turn up until Avengers: Endgame

Even a multi-billion franchise like the MCU changes minor things that could end up making a massive difference. Case in point: The Captain Marvel ending was almost different to the one we were given, although the revised draft probably edges it in terms of tying Carol’s solo adventure up with a neat bow. The Captain Marvel editor has revealed why the change was made, and what the original plans were. Spoilers for Captain Marvel to follow.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, editor Debbie Berman reveals how the original closing moments were a “bit jarring.” Instead of Captain Marvel escorting Talos and the refugee Skrulls into the far reaches of the galaxy in search of a new home, we would have been given Carol Danvers just flying off on her own. Yeah, not great.

Understandably, Berman pushed for changes here, as Carol never felt like the type to leave someone hanging and also to give a reason as to why she didn’t turn up in the MCU until Avengers: Endgame.

As she explains: “It used to end with Carol flying off into space alone, and I found that a bit jarring. Like, where exactly was she going? And what was she doing? It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years.”

So, now we sorta know why Carol was missing for decades – she was (probably) helping the Skrulls. As Berman says, it gives “more resonance and closure to her final moment in the film.”

It is, admittedly, a little weird that Captain Marvel swanned off having regained her memories of Earth and her BFF Maria Rambeau, but at least it’s better than the dark timeline of Captain Marvel just flying into space for no real reason. It’s almost as if these people know what they’re doing…

