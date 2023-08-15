Capcom won't make a new Dino Crisis game, so a fan built one in Doom 2 instead

Capcom sure isn't making a new Dino Crisis game, so one fan went ahead and built a new one in Doom 2.

Operation Ibis Island is a brand new mod for Doom 2, available to download on ModDB. A creation by user 'Laser_DooM,' this new mod basically recreates the vibes of Capcom's classic Dino Crisis across a brand new map, complete with new weapons, levels, and enemies, where things have predictably gone awry across.

"Inspired by the iconic Dino Crisis game. In this thrilling map, you'll find yourself navigating through a meticulously recreated environment reminiscent of the tense atmosphere from the original game," the mod's description reads, accompanied by images of dank corridors, a mysterious control room, and a dead person. Standard dinosaur breakout stuff, really.

You'll actually need two other mods to get Operation Ibis Island functioning properly: Dino Rampage, and Carnivore Disaster. The first one adds sprites from the Jurassic Park game from the SNES (if you remember that thing), while the latter adds elevators, doors, radios, and more from the first two Dino Crisis games.

Aside from this mod though, the closest we're getting to a new Dino Crisis game is Exoprimal, Capcom's own new live-service dino shooter. Our Exoprimal review called it "fun in short bursts," but added that it "can't keep the entertainment going for as long as the live-service space it wants to inhabit demands," awarding Capcom's latest two and a half stars out of five.

Operation Ibis Island is a pretty clear indicator that, despite Exoprimal, some hardened Dino Crisis fans just aren't happy with the dinosaur-themed offerings from Capcom of late.

