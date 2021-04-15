Call of the Sea sails onto PS5 and PS4 in May

The puzzler-adventure game arrives on PlayStation platforms next month

Call of the Sea
Puzzling adventure game Call of the Sea is coming to both PS4 and PS5 next month in May.

Developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury announced that Call of the Sea would be coming to PlayStation platforms earlier today. Currently, there's no firm release date scheduled for the adventure game, but we can look forward to it arriving on both PS4 and PS5 just next month in May.

If you're unfamiliar with Call of the Sea, it's a puzzler-adventure game set in the 1930's, in which protagonist Norah Everhart sets sail to look for her missing husband. Her betrothed was last known to be adventuring around the Southern Pacific, so naturally Norah sets off their in pursuit. It's a fascinating puzzle game with some genuinely intriguing puzzles and story moments alike.

Call of the Sea first launched on PC and Xbox platforms late last year in December 2020. For Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the game was a day one Xbox Game Pass launch title, included in the streaming service for everyone who subscribed on Xbox platforms.

On the Xbox Series X side of things, Call of the Sea was enhanced to run at 4K visuals with 60FPS at launch. Right now, there's been no confirmation that these upgrades will be available for the PS5 version of the game when it launches next month. For more on Into the Blue's Pacific adventure, head over to our Call of the Sea feature for more.

