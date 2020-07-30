Call of Duty Warzone season 5 launch date confirmed in new Shadow Company teaser

A Call of Duty Warzone season 5 teaser has finally dropped, confirming an August 5 launch day and introducing a new crew called Shadow Company. Check out the trailer above.
The trailer makes sure to focus on Stadium and the nuke residing in a Verdansk bunker. As we previously reported, rumors are swirling that the Stadium will open up for Season 5, and a loot train may arrive that circles the map carrying weapons and armor plates to every corner of Verdansk. It certainly seems like a big change is coming to the Call of Duty: Warzone map, and as we recently reported, those changes will likely unveil the next game in the Call of Duty series - which is said to be titled Black Ops: Cold War or potentially Black Ops: CIA.
So far, we know that Armistice, the Captain Price-led military alliance formed between the Coalition and the Allegiance factions to take down the terrorist group Al-Qatala, has fallen. The treaty has collapsed and "chaos has set in." Enter Shadow Company, a trio of Operators with "actionable intel" determined to get the job done right. You can read more about them on Activision's blog, but the trio is composed of what may be former Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Captain Price's progress - or lack thereof. The three Operators are Rozlin "Roze" Helms (who you'll recognize as the Operator featured on the Season 4 loading page, Velikan, and Marcus "Lerch" Ortega, who leads the Company.
The teaser gives no details about the upcoming Season 5 Battle Pass or any other word on the content of the season, but if you're looking to make progress on the season 4 battle pass, you've got a week left to do it. I'm so close to getting that Iskra skin…
Call of Duty: Warzone will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X as the "one constant" for every new game in the franchise.