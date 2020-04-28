New Call of Duty: Warzone Most Wanted Contract offers high risk for high reward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to receive another hefty new update today, with latest set of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes detailing the breadth of additional content arriving to its core multiplayer, alongside the arrival of extra features to its free to play battle royale mode, Call of Duty: Warzone.

One particular feature, a new Contract for Warzone called Most Wanted, has caught the attention of the playerbase as something that could seriously raise the stakes across Infinity Ward's last-team-standing death matches, as described in Activision's latest blog post.

According to the post, picking up a Most Wanted Contract in a match of Warzone will "make yourself a Bounty Target for all teams in Verdansk", at which point you'll need to survive its time limit to earn a free "redeployment for all of your fallen teammates."

Anyone who's spent an entire game spectating their mate sitting in a corner, only to get sniped from 500 yards away without warning, will no doubt like the sound of what this new Contract is offering, which sounds ideal for lone survivors of a decimated squad.

Even so, suddenly becoming target number one for every other team in the match is certainly a daunting gauntlet to survive, so that lucrative reward to earn back up to three downed mates, something which otherwise costs $13500 in Warzone's in-game currency, isn't without the price of taking an equally large risk to your own safety.

Activision has confirmed that the Most Wanted Contract will be available in Solos, Trios, Quads, and Plunder Trios from this week onwards, though it's unclear how frequently it'll appear across the map. The update will land sometime later today across PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

