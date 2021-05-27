Call of Duty players can get double XP by enabling two-factor authentication

Call of Duty players who enable two-factor authentication on their Activision accounts will get temporary double battle pass XP starting today.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players can get two separate one-hour long double XP battle pass tokens for signing up for two-factor authentication for their Activision accounts. Two-factor authentication is an added layer of security for your Call of Duty account, requiring an additional login credential beyond your username in order to get account access.

Securing those sweet, sweet double XP battle pass tokens is a quick and easy process. Head to the link here , then sign into your Call of Duty account. You'll be prompted to download the Google authenticator app and use that to sign in with a one-time code that's generated each time you try to login. Two-factor authentication isn't mandatory to keep playing either game, but it will make your account much more secure. There's more details on the Call of Duty blog.

Considering more than 500,000 players have been banned from Warzone because of cheating, it makes sense that Activision is tightening the reins on account security. Two-factor authentication is becoming increasingly popular on social media sites like Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram, so it only makes sense that online gaming accounts would follow suit.

And BTW, the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass is pretty sweet, offering up some great skins, war tracks, blueprints, and more, so moving along it faster just by making your account safer is a win-win situation.