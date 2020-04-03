Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is free-to-play this weekend

Activision has made Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free for all players between now and Monday, accessible via Call of Duty: Warzone.

Accessing the free weekend is easy, whether or not you have Modern Warfare or Warzone downloaded. All you need to do is download Warzone, if you haven't already, enter the lobby and you'll see the 'Stocked Up, Locked Down' playlist, which seems a tad on-the-nose right now.

The playlist gives you access to the Atlas Superstore and Shoot House maps, two of the more popular Modern Warfare maps. The free-to-play weekend lets you play those two maps across Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Headquarters modes. And better yet, any progress earned and items gained will carry over to the full game if you decide to buy it.

The Modern Warfare free weekend is live right now and only lasts until Monday at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm ET, so feel free to cram as many matches into your weekend as you can.

Meanwhile, Infinity Ward is gearing up to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 on Wednesday, April 8. The update adds content to both Modern Warfare and the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone, but we don't know the full breadth of details just yet. For now, check out the latest Warzone patch notes , which hit a couple days ago.