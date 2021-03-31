Call of Duty Modern Warfare gets three new maps including the long-awaited Killhouse

Call of Duty Modern Warfare has just received three new maps.

Three new maps have been added to Modern Warfare’s multiplayer rotation: Killhouse, Al-Raab Airbase (6v6), and Drainage (gunfight). Killhouse also has its own 24/7 playlist too.

Fans first spotted the additions after downloading the rather chunky Call of Duty Warzone mid-season update, with the Call of Duty Tracker Twitter account posting a thread of new discoveries as they were found. The patch is 57.8GB, but bizarrely the patch notes make no mention of any changes to Modern Warfare, and Infinity Ward has made no comment on the changes either.

A new Multiplayer map quietly went live in #ModernWarfare following tonight's update!Killhouse and its accompanying 24/7 Mosh Pit playlist is now available. pic.twitter.com/nKlWMzvcwHMarch 31, 2021 See more

KIllhouse is actually a returning map, having first featured in the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, while Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage are completely new entries to the series. Interestingly, fans spotted these maps coming months ago when digging around in Modern Warfare’s files, leading to speculation that there was still content in the pipeline.

Back in December 2020, Activision announced that it was merging Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War into a single, unified Call of Duty package complete with one prestige system and one battle pass. This was largely taken as a sign that it was finished updating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and would be focusing on the ever popular Warzone, along with the newly released Black Ops Cold War.

But that’s seemingly not the case, and we have three shiny new maps here to prove it. Fans are thrilled to see the new content, with posts about the new maps littering the Modern Warfare subreddit .