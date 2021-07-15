Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War nuclear weapon killstreak now available in more modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's nuke Killstreak has expanded to the rest of the game's multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch recently published a blog post to announce the arrival of Season 4: Reloaded, which launches today - July 15. Within this new update, Treyarch reveals that the nuclear bomb is now available as a Killstreak in almost every multiplayer mode.

Previously, the nuke Killstreak was only available for players on the Cranked Hardpoint mode in Black Ops Cold War. If you could successfully achieve a 30-player killstreak without dying, then you'd be given the opportunity to detonate a nuclear bomb, which would instantly kill everyone in the entire match.

"We’ve heard from those players who went the extra mile in Cranked Hardpoint to earn the hidden Nuke Scorestreak, and we’re bringing it to the rest of Multiplayer," Treyarch's blog post reads. "Starting this week, players will now be able to call in a Nuke by earning 30 kills without dying in all modes, with the exceptions of League Play and CDL variants, Multi-Team, Party Games, and Gunfight."

Now you'll be able to detonate nuclear weapons in all of Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer modes, with the obvious exception of the aforementioned five modes above. Getting a 30-player killstreak without dying is no small feat, however, so we'll be interested to see just how much this does shake up the game's multiplayer modes.

Elsewhere in the new Season 4: Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War, there's a brand new round-based multiplayer map for the game's Zombies mode. Mauer De Toten is the name of the brand new Zombies map, and if it's anything like the other existing Zombies maps in Black Ops Cold War, there's sure to be plenty of secrets to uncover within the map itself.

