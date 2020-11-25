Where to buy Oculus Quest 2: The best prices and deals right now

There's never been a better time to step into the world of virtual reality, and the best Oculus Quest 2 deals allow you to take the plunge for less. With that in mind, we've gathered up the most up-to-date section of Oculus Quest 2 prices here.

The newly released device is a fantastic option for newcomers and those looking to get a great VR upgrade. More affordable than the Oculus Rift, the updated Quest model packs advanced processing power with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, which is specifically designed for VR and mixed reality experiences. Offering sharper, more enhanced visuals to make the most of next-generation graphics, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the more advanced headsets that won't royally break the bank (especially if you manage to find some Oculus Quest 2 deals).

While it did only just release in October, we could very well see some Oculus Quest 2 sales and offers crop up in the near future. If you're hoping to pick up this new headset, it's best to stay on top of all of the latest prices retailers are offering. The standard cost for the Quest 2 sits at £299 / $299 for the 64GB model, and £399 / $399 for the 256GB version, so make sure you're not paying more than the standard price for the headset by itself.

It's also worth noting that the Oculus Quest 2 requires a Facebook account to log in. The idea behind this is to make it easier for you to connect with friends and discover communities around the world.

Oculus Quest 2 prices compared

To add to the immersive experience, the headset features built-in speakers with 3D positional audio, so you'll hear sounds around you as you explore virtual worlds. The Quest 2's Touch controls have also been reworked with more advanced hand-tracking technology, so you can better interact with the games you play. To get a more detailed overview of the latest headset from Oculus and whether it's right for you, you can check out our Oculus Quest 2 review.