Bungie will sell adorable Destiny 2 baby Fallen plushies

Bungie will sell plushies of the baby Fallen which were met with squeals and applause after Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer reveal.

The baby Fallen plush isn't available just yet, but its newly minted Bungie store page says it's "coming soon," and the shipping estimation confirms it'll be out this year. This plush is approximately 10" tall, has glow-in-the-dark eyes, and comes swaddled in a little cloth. If you want one, you can sign up for email updates to be notified as soon as they become available.

It always felt like the makers of The Mandalorian didn't fully understand the gravitational pull of Baby Yoda until fans of the show went nuts for the little guy, but with how quickly these plushies were announced, Bungie was clearly banking on baby Fallen winning the hearts of players. Which was a pretty safe bet, to be honest. Have you seen these things? They're so cute that I almost feel bad about killing a zillion Fallen over the past seven years, and that's saying something. If Fallen were this cute, they would've won the war against the Light ages ago; Guardians would never be able to fight back.

Fallen babies stole the show at the Season of the Splicer reveal , but there's plenty of other great stuff on the horizon. The new season kicks off Tuesday, May 11, and on top of a new six-player seasonal activity starring our old Fallen pal Mithrax, it's packing over 20 new guns split between a mix of activities.