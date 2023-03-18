Bungie and Guerilla Games issue statements to honor Lance Reddick

Two of gaming's biggest studios have issued statements to honor the life of iconic actor and voice actor, Lance Reddick.

Destiny developer Bungie, and Horizon franchise studio, Guerilla, both took to Twitter overnight to share their collective grief over Reddick's shocking death.

"Thank you, Lance Reddick, for everything you’ve brought to the character of Sylens, for sharing your infinite talent and wisdom with us, for your generous warmth and inimitable presence, and for your profound impact not just as part of our cast, but on our community," Guerilla tweeted in a brief statement.

"We were deeply honored to work with you. You will be missed. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Rest in Peace, Lance."

"Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person," Destiny developer Bungie added.

"His love for our community shined through in Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising dedication to his craft, and out of the radiating kindness that touched those around him.

"To say he will be missed is a profound understatement, yet no less true."

News of Lance Reddick's death emerged yesterday (opens in new tab). The actor – who starred in several popular franchises, both in the film and video game industries – made his big screen debut in Alfonso Cuaron's adaptation of Charles' Dickens's Great Expectations in 1998 and is known for his appearances in the John Wick franchise, The Wire, Fringe, and Lost.

His voice is also very identifiable for gamers, who will recognise his dulcet tones in the Destiny and Horizon franchises, amongst others.

Following his death, Destiny 2 players are continuing to gather in-game around Reddick's on-screen character, Commander Zavala (opens in new tab), honoring Reddick's legacy by paying respects to his character in The Tower.