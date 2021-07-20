Brzrkr #4 delves into the bloody origin of Keanu Reeves' B.

The origin of comics' Keanu Reeves lookalike B. is beginning to be uncovered in July 28's Brzrkr #4. Boom! Studios has shared a first look at next week's issue, giving a two-pronged look at B. - with his family in the past thousands of years ago, and in the modern-day present under the proverbial microscope as scientists try to turn his immortality into a weapon.

Take a look at July 28's Brzrkr #4 by Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt, and artists Ron Garney, Bill Crabtree, and Clem Robins:

Image 1 of 5 Brzrkr #4 preview Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Brzrkr follows the almost titular B., a hybrid mortal/god who has part of physiology is drawn to violence. After centuries of falling into the trap of his sinister urgings, B. thinks he's found a proper outlet for it by becoming a US government soldier tasked to take on battles too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, the government will use its resources to understand him - and for B., how to kill himself to stop the endless cycle of pain.

"What secret in B.'s past holds the key to his immortality?," reads Boom! Studios' description for Brzrkr #4. "The last piece of B.'s tragic origin and the fate of his parents are revealed as Diana continues unearthing his memories, prompting a new mission in the present day. Will this one unlock the mystery that is his existence? Or will B. be cursed to wander the Earth forever?"

Like previous issues, Brzrkr #4 comes with a bevy of variant covers - this time with Rafael Grampá, Christian Ward, and Mirka Andolfo. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 3 Brzrkr #4 covers Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

As expected, a live-action version of Brzrkr was announced shortly after the first comic book was released. Reeves will star and produce in a BRZRKR film for Netflix, followed up by an animated series.

Brzrkr #4 (of 12) goes on sale on July 28. A softcover collection of these first four issues, Brzrkr Volume 1, is anticipated for release September 29 in comic shops and digital platforms and then October 5 in bookstores.