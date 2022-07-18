Bruce Willis returns to Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza in emotional social media post

By published

It's been 34 years since the movie was released

Die Hard
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Bruce Willis has paid a visit to Nakatomi Plaza, the site of the action in Die Hard, in an Instagram post shared by his wife Emma Heming Willis. "Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," Heming Willis captioned the post, which features black and white clips of Willis standing on top of the high-rise building interspersed with footage from Die Hard.

Released in 1988, the hit action movie stars Willis as John McClane, an NYPD detective who gets caught up in a terrorist takeover of an LA skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) on Christmas Eve. The late Alan Rickman plays Hans Gruber, the leader of the terrorist group. Despite initial mixed reviews, Die Hard was nominated for four Academy Awards and is now considered one of the greatest action movies ever made.

Nakatomi Plaza is, of course, the real-life Fox Plaza, which actually houses 20th Century Studios on its 34th floor. In the movie, it's the home of the Nakatomi Corporation, which employs McClane's wife Holly as a high-ranking executive. 

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The post is particularly poignant since Willis' family announced his retirement from acting earlier this year following a diagnosis of aphasia, a disease that affects expression and comprehension of language. Die Hard is the role that propelled Willis to his position as an A-list movie star – his on-screen career spans nearly 40 years and he's starred in over 100 movies, including two Die Hard sequels, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, and The Sixth Sense

If you've already rewatched Die Hard recently, check out our picks of the other best action movies of all time for further viewing inspiration.

Emily Garbutt

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 