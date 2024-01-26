Bringing sweet relief, Rocksteady says it doesn't want Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to "feel like a life commitment"

In a rare and deeply appreciated show of mercy, Rocksteady says Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't designed to swallow up your entire life.

In a Discord Q&A, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game designer Axel Rydby admitted, to sighs of relief heard 'round the world, "We all love playing games, but we also have lives (sort of)."

I've been waiting for a developer to say that for a very, very long time, particularly a AAA studio because, let's face it, indie games aren't the culprits here. I work a full-time job, I try my best to exercise somewhat regularly, I have cats to entertain and relationships to attend to, meals to prepare, chores to do, and even, gasp, other forms of entertainment to enjoy during my free time.

I'm not an especially busy person, but when you have to work around the basic commitments of an average adult life, it's really hard to find space for more than a few big games a year when they all require the same time commitment as two full weeks of work. And that inevitably means missing out on great games, which sucks. I can't wait to play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but of course it's the longest Yakuza game ever , and Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is launching in a few weeks, and what about Persona 3 Reload and, uh, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

"That's been a big part of our design philosophy making this game," Rydby continued. "We don't want the game to feel like a life commitment or be a game where you have to sacrifice a lot to see all the content on offer, or feel like you're not making good progress in the game if you can't play hundreds of hours. We want this game to be generous, both with your time and with all the features we have to offer."

In a lot of ways, this echoes an earlier sentiment from Blizzard, in which Diablo 4 leads said to "take a break and play something else" once you've run out of stuff to do, and while I appreciated that, it didn't offer advice to folks like me who don't have time to run out of stuff to do in Diablo 4 .

Anyway, thanks for attending my rant on 'Video Games Are Too Damn Long These Days'. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on February 2.

May we all find the time and mental bandwidth to play all of the new games of 2024 that we want to.