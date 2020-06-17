Bring home Deadpool's talking head - from Hasbro

Deadpool may be known as the Merc With a Mouth, but now his whole head is forming one of the most unique (aka frankly kinda weird) collectibles around as Hasbro starts pre-orders for a life-size animatronic interactive talking Deadpool head.

Wade Wilson's head comes home as a talking art piece, able to speak over 600 phrases and sounds, controlled entirely by an app – and given the kind of situations the head seems to be finding itself in with these promo images, you may want to be careful how much leeway you give Deadpool around your house. Hasbro hasn't revealed what kind of things Deadpool might say, but given what we know about him, it's safe to assume some chimichangas and a few clever insults are in the mix.

Here's how Hasbro describes Deadpool's Premium Interactive Head, released as part of the Marvel Legends line:

"Marvel Legends Deadpool's Premium Interactive Head is an electronic, interactive, app- enhanced collectible with over 600 sounds effects and phrases, multiple sensors, and motors for expressive movement. Using the free app, set Deadpool up to play pranks, insult your friends and loved ones, or wake you up every morning! Featuring a design inspired by the Merc with a Mouth, the Marvel Legends Deadpool's Premium Interactive Head is a killer collectible for any fan’s shelf. Requires 4 1.5V C batteries, not included. Includes head and instructions."

So if you're bored or even just kind of lonely (or perhaps stuck on a deserted island) now's your chance to make friends with Deadpool – or at least just his head. It's gotta be an upgrade over that volleyball you've been hanging around with.