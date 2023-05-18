Two fan-favorite characters are returning for Deadpool 3.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna have closed deals for Deadpool 3. Hildebrand returns as Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the first two films, with Kutsuna reprising her role as Negasonic's girlfriend Yukio. Both gals are mutants, with Negasonic able to generate explosions and Yukio being a ninja.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy) from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), and is set to make history as being the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We still don't know much about the plot of Deadpool 3, other than that it brought Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement (after he swore he was done with the role) and will likely see the two heroes punch each other a whole lot.

Rob Delaney will reprise his role as X-Force member Peter from Deadpool 2. The Crown's Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfayden have both recently joined the cast in undisclosed roles – though Corrin is said to be playing a villain. As for returning roles, Morena Baccarin is reportedly currently negotiating to reprise her role as Vanessa, love interest of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, though it hasn't been finalized yet.

Hildebrand recently starred in sci-fi indie drama The Time Capsule, with Kutsuna most recently starring in Apple TV Plus's Invasion.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.