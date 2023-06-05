Brian Cox checked out of Succession at the same time as his character. The actor, who played patriarch and media mogul Logan Roy in the hit HBO series, has revealed that he hasn't watched the final episode, which aired last Sunday (May 28).

"I’ve never liked watching myself, for a start," Cox told the BBC , explaining why he didn't tune in. "Because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch."

What happened to Logan, of course, is that he died three episodes into the 10-part final season, meaning that the bulk of season 4 revolved around the Roy siblings grieving their father and fighting to take over as CEO of Waystar RoyCo.

"I knew how it was going to end, because I knew that Logan would have already set it up. So I gather, in the end, Logan’s ultimately won through – even though he’s in the grave," Cox continued, jokingly, before getting serious. "It’s a strange situation. I don’t cling on to things. When it’s over, it’s over, and I go on."

He may not have seen the finale, but Cox still has his own take on what he heard happened in the series' last-ever episode. "The rich are becoming so out of it. So separated. That’s what our show is dealing with. And, rightly, they got their just desserts at the end. Apparently! I wasn’t in the finale."

All episodes of Succession are now available to stream on Max and NOW.