Brett Goldstein shares emotional goodbye to Ted Lasso

Brent Goldstein has shared an emotional goodbye to Ted Lasso via Instagram.

"Ted Lasso was a truly magical experience. A show about love, made with love, by the funniest, most beautiful and kindest people on the planet," he wrote. "Ted Lasso changed my life in every conceivable way. I will always feel grateful for it. Thank you to everyone who watched the show and believed and cared about it in ways we could never imagine. I learned so much, I laughed all the time and I made friends for life. I will cherish it always."

Goldstein was hired as a writer for Ted Lasso, which led to him being cast as Roy Kent. The role won him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy series two years in a row. The series ran for three seasons, earning 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in its first season alone.

Ted Lasso might not be over over, though.

"Whether it's [a book], whether it's doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries ... Just to talk through things and the themes. And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there's opportunities, I think, for spinoffs," Jason Sudeikis said on the Fly on the Wall podcast (H/T Collider).

