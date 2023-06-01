Brett Goldstein shares emotional goodbye to Ted Lasso

By Lauren Milici
published

It would even make Roy Kent weep

Roy Kent in Ted Lasso
(Image credit: Apple)

Brent Goldstein has shared an emotional goodbye to Ted Lasso via Instagram.

"Ted Lasso was a truly magical experience. A show about love, made with love, by the funniest, most beautiful and kindest people on the planet," he wrote. "Ted Lasso changed my life in every conceivable way. I will always feel grateful for it. Thank you to everyone who watched the show and believed and cared about it in ways we could never imagine. I learned so much, I laughed all the time and I made friends for life. I will cherish it always."

Goldstein was hired as a writer for Ted Lasso, which led to him being cast as Roy Kent. The role won him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy series two years in a row. The series ran for three seasons, earning 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in its first season alone.

A post shared by Brett Goldstein (@mrbrettgoldstein)

A photo posted by on

Ted Lasso might not be over over, though.

"Whether it's [a book], whether it's doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries ... Just to talk through things and the themes. And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there's opportunities, I think, for spinoffs," Jason Sudeikis said on the Fly on the Wall podcast (H/T Collider).

All 11 episodes of Ted Lasso season 3 are now streaming on Apple TV Plus. For more from the streaming service, check out the best Apple Plus shows you should be watching.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.