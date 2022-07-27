Brendan Fraser looks unrecognizable as 600lb recluse in A24's The Whale

A24 has released the first look at Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale. Fraser will play a reclusive English teacher living with a compulsive eating disorder. He attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter Ellie (played by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink) for one last chance at redemption.

Darren Aronofsky directs the film, which is his first since the release of Mother! in 2017. The Whale also stars Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, Huck Milner, and Ty Simpkins.

Speaking about his transformation into the character, Fraser previously told Unilad (opens in new tab): "It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before. That's really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy… I do know it's going to make a lasting impression."

The A24 film marks Fraser's first major leading role since 2013’s Breakout, which was a direct-to-DVD action movie. However, his roster is looking pretty full over the next few years following on from a supporting part in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move in 2021. Next, Fraser will appear in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and HBO Max’s Batgirl.

The Whale will have its world premiere as part of the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Olivia Wilde's Don’t Worry Darling will also screen at the Lido, as will Netflix's new Adam Driver movie White Noise. Other A24 movies also debuting include Joanna Hogg's The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton and Ti West's Pearl, starring Mia Goth.

