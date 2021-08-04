Brendan Fraser joins Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

Brendan Fraser is joining the stacked cast of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The movie, Scorsese's first since 2019's The Irishman , is based on the book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. It takes place in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial killings of members of the Osage Nation, who became rich when oil deposits were discovered on their land. The brutal crimes in which many Osage were slain was referred to as the Reign of Terror.

Leonardo DiCaprio originally snagged the coveted lead role of FBI agent Tom White, the person in charge of the investigation, before he stepped down to take the role of Ernest Burkart and Fargo's Jesse Plemons took on the lawman's part . Robert DeNiro tackles the part of a powerful local rancher and uncle to Burkart, William Hale, with Lili Gladstone cast as Mollie Burkart , Ernest's Osage wife.

Fraser is set to play the role of attorney WS Hamilton, per Deadline 's report, with no other information about what his part entails. It's likely he's a fictional version of lawyer W.W. Vaughn, a historical figure connected to the case Grann refers to as "a local white attorney. He had 10 children… And he was considered honorable and not corrupt."

Filming started in Oklahoma earlier this month, close to where the crimes occurred. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people," Scorsese said to coincide with the commencement of shooting.

And while it's early for any big reveals – the only ones so far are set photos of DiCaprio – it's apparently going to be unlike anything to have come before it. Says screenwriter Eric Roth , "I think it'll be like nothing we've ever seen, in a way. And so this one is, to me, one for the ages."