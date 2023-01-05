Brendan Fraser is open to returning for another Mummy movie: "Sign me up"

Brendan Fraser is open to the idea of returning for another installment of The Mummy series.

"Gosh, I don’t know any juicy details about it," Fraser joked in an interview with Deadline (opens in new tab). "But it’s kind of an open-ended question for some time now. I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know an actor that doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life, so sign me up."

Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in 1999's The Mummy, before reprising the role in The Mummy Returns in 2001 and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008.

The actor continued: "I don’t really have any specific designs on what I want to do next, but I do know that at the ripe old age of 54, it should be something I care about. I’m starting to feel that there really is a sense of permanency in what we do. It really can reach people in a way that can change how they see the world."

Fraser's most recent movie was The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, in which he plays Charlie, a reclusive 600lb man who tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. The movie was released in December 2022 in the US and arrives in the UK on February 3.

He can next be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, the latest project from Martin Scorsese that will co-star Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Leonardo DiCaprio. While we wait for the movie to arrive on Apple TV Plus, check out our picks of the rest of the most exciting upcoming movies on the horizon.