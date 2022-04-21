Breath of the Wild fan is real tired of drawing art every day until the sequel launches

One Zelda Breath of the Wild fan has been drawing bad fan art in preparation for the sequel for 524 days - and they're very tired.

Ever since the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was first announced, fanfare around it has been ravenous, and fans have long pined for even the slightest details from Nintendo. One fan took things a little further, originally pledging to draw bad fan art of the first Breath of the Wild every day until the sequel eventually launched.

But now, with the release date for the sequel beset by delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, the artist is understandably exhausted. In their latest piece of fan art seen just below - an excellent play on Attack on Titan's recognizable imagery - they've let followers know in subsequent images that they're incredibly burned out from doing this for so long.

524 days into their pledge - and with at least another 250 to go now that Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed into 2023 - it's very easy to see why they're so worn out. You've got to imagine the artist thought that Breath of the Wild 2 would be out by now, and perhaps many millions of fans around the world also thought it'd have arrived by now, considering it was first announced all the way back in 2019 with a flashy and teasing cinematic trailer.

Thankfully though, the replies to the subreddit post from the artist are absolutely wonderful. Users are telling the artist not to worry about his original commitment, with some reminding them that they're mental health is more important than memes. The Breath of the Wild subreddit at large has come together to applaud this artist, and it's heart warming to see.

