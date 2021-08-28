Bravely Default 2 is coming to Steam next week

Nintendo Switch exclusive Bravely Default 2 is coming to Steam on September 2, 2021.

As spotted by the NME , the store listing for the title has been updated, and now reads: "Bravely Default 2 is coming to Steam on Thursday September 2nd 2021! (10am PDT/ 6pm BST!)", suggesting Nintendo's handheld hybrid system had a six-month exclusivity period.

There's also a launch/pre-order offer, too, and players can pick up the highly-regarded JRPG for 10 per cent off the usual price between now and September 13, (10am PDT / 6pm BST).

Not played it yet? Bravely Default 2 is a "new entry in the Bravely series" and features "a new world, a new story, and four all-new Heroes of Light".

"Guided by fate, it’s up to you to stop the forces that threaten these heroes and all of Excillant," the Steam store description teases.

We awarded the JRPG 5/5 in the GamesRadar+ Bravely Default 2 review , saying, "it's hard to take issue with anything in Bravely Default 2, and there are so many tiny details that take it above and beyond".

"Bravely Default 2 is just top-to-bottom quintessential JRPG fun," Austin wrote. "It's nostalgic but innovative, complex yet approachable, and overflowing with character. I'm thrilled to see the Bravely series continue, and I hope to god it doesn't take another six years for Bravely Default 3."

In an interview with GamesRadar+ , producer Masashi Takahashi said when the game was released that they hope "to see it establish Bravely as a full-fat series home to independent but thematically connected stories and games".

"While I am really proud that so many people have played the games and like the series, at the same time I also feel with each game we had a lot of points to reflect on," Takahashi said at the time "With Bravely Second: End Layer, we received a lot of comments mainly about the story and I took those seriously.

"In the next title we released, Octopath Traveler, I changed the plot a little and tried to create a convincing setting for the game using adult characters instead of having a story about younger ones. With Octopath Traveler, players commented that they wanted to experience more conversations between the main characters, and this is one thing that led us to Bravely Default II. Each time it’s a cycle of reflection and feedback."