Brad Pitt teases untitled Formula 1 movie

Brad Pitt is getting people hyped for his upcoming Formula 1 film.

"The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The [F1] teams have opened their doors to us. I play a guy who raced in the 1990s who has a horrible crash and disappears, to race in other disciplines," Pitt told Sky Sports (via Collider). "His friend, played by Javier Bardem, the team owner, contacts him. They're last in the grid, they haven't scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this, the footage is really, really exciting."

Not much else is known about the movie other than that it will be helmed by Joseph Kosinski and take a page out of Top Gun: Maverick by using POV camera effects to make the audience feel as though they're behind the wheel. Unlike Tom Cruise, however, Pitt will not be behind the wheel of the car (or doing his own stunts). British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will act as a consultant.

"It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people haven't seen a lot of it," Kosinski explained to The Wrap. "They're so used to CGI (computer-generated images) being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative. That's exactly the approach for 'Formula One'.. to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."

It was reported back in 2021 that Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Disney, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon were engaged in a bidding war to see who would ultimately distribute the film.

Brad Pitt's untitled Formula 1 film does not yet have a release date.