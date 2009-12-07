Brad Pitt sinks his teeth into Vlad

Clearly worried that there just aren't enough vampire movies around at the moment, Summit Entertainment (aka the folks behind Twilight ) have announced that they're developing another bloodsucker script - this time with Brad Pitt producing.



Vlad , written by British actor Charlie Hunnam (currently on screens in Sons of Anarchy in the US; previously on screens in Queer as Folk in the UK), tells of the life of Dracula before he was famous, back when he was simply known as Prince Vlad.



Details are a little sketchy, but we reckon by the end of the movie we'll get to see how he earned his fancy nickname 'Vlad the Impaler' and what prompted him to start sucking blood and talking in an outrageous Transylvanian accent.



Either that or the film might take a more serious historical angle - Vlad the Impaler was, after all, a real person, and with so much bad press over the years he's probably ripe for a biopic, if only so everybody knows the real guy behind Bram Stoker's iconic 1897 novel.

Speaking for ourselves, we don't care as long as he sports this awesome 'tache...





Summit are currently negotiating with acclaimed music video director Anthony Mandler to helm the film. We have no news yet on whether Vlad will spend the movie sulking over a moody high school girl or even if he'll sparkle, but we'll keep you posted.



Do you think Vlad is one vampire flick too many? Or are you pleased the daddy of all vampires is finally getting a look-in after 1992's Gary Oldman-starring hamfest? Leave your missives below...

[Source: Heat Vision Blog ]

