Sam Raimi-produced action movie Boy Kills World has unveiled its first trailer, and it's giving us John Wick meets Squid Game vibes

The first trailer for Boy Kills World, a new action movie which sees It star Bill Skarsgård seek revenge against the people who killed his family, is here – and it's giving us major John Wick meets Squid Game vibes.

Given the brief synopsis we offer up above, the comparison to the former must seem pretty self-explanatory, but what about the latter? Well, in the clip, which you can watch above, we see Skarsgård's enter into a televised, fight-to-the-death style competition to get closer to the villainous Van de Koys.

"I made a three-step plan," Boy explains as a series of flashbacks fills us in on his past, and his future mission. "Step one, give myself an inner voice. I took the last one I remembered from this video game," he continues, which explains why he sounds like... that.

"Step two, get stronger. A lot stronger," Boy goes on. "And step three, join a team. The mission is simple: make the Van de Koys pay for what they've done."

In the completely bonkers-looking flick, which was produced by Sam Raimi and Barbarian's Roy Lee, said Van de Koys are made up of Melanie (Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery), Glen (Sharlto Copley), Gideon (Stranger Things' Brett Gelman), and Hilda, played by Famke Janssen, who Skarsgård last shared the screen with in Netflix's Hemlock Grove.

Elsewhere, Yayan Ruhian, Andrew Koji, Isaiah Mustafa, and Happy Death Day's Jessica Rothe and round out the supporting cast. Moritz Mohr directs.

"Do you know how hard it is to get a cereal company to sponsor mass murder?" is a actual line spoken in the promo, which gives you a pretty good indication as to the zaniness we're in for with this one. As it stands, the movie has an impressive 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews describing it as "uniquely deranged" and "a gleeful orgy of violence and blood-letting – wrapped in a stylish and imaginative package."

Boy Kills World releases on April 26. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.