Bossk goes solo in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters special

Star Wars' other prominent bounty hunter from the original trilogy, Bossk, is beginning to get his due - with a spotlight story planned for him in April's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 comic book from Marvel.

Revealed as part of Marvel Comics' April 2021 solicitations, this issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters continues in the series' spotlight on the bounty hunters in a galaxy far far away. Launched coinciding with the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, it unfortunately has yet to feature Boba Fett or Mando.

(Image credit: Mattia De Iulis (Marvel Comics))

But hey, we're getting Bossk.

"THE GREAT HUNT OF MALASTARE! BOSSK awakens to find himself as the hunted instead of the hunter on the forest planet of MALASTARE," reads Marvel's solicitation for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter #11. "But who is the mysterious figure behind the hunting party stalking the infamous TRANDOSHAN? A special solo adventure starring the most savage bounty hunter of all!"

Bossk of course, debuted in the film Empire Strikes Back as one of several bounty hunters tasked to hunt down Han Solo for the Empire. He reappears in Return of the Jedi in Jabba the Hutt's retinue, but his story has been expanded over the years with him revealed to be a mentor figure to a young Boba Fett in The Clone Wars cartoon.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 is written by Ethan Sacks, and drawn by Paolo Villanelli. Look for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 on sale April 14.

