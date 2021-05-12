Borderlands movie adaptation adds magician Penn Jillette to its cast

Magician and comedian Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller has joined the upcoming movie adaptation of Borderlands, a popular video game franchise. He recently revealed his role in the Borderlands universe on his podcast Penn's Sunday School.

Jillette shared he will play a preacher overseeing a wedding. During the ceremony scene, a fight breaks out, which results in his character winding up in what he called a "space paddywagon" with Kevin Hart's character Roland.

The magician shared that the role is a "very, very, very small part," and most of his scenes will be with Hart. Regardless he is in the movie, and it's something Borderland fans can get excited about as this is not his first go into the franchise. Both Penn and Teller appeared in Borderlands 3 as Pain and Terror, a villain duo obviously inspired by the magician duo. Jillette lent his voice for the character Pain.

The likelihood that Jillette will team up with his partner Teller to reprise their video game roles is next to nill, given what Jillette shared about his role. However, there is always a possibility he could go from preacher to villain in the future.

The cast of Borderlands is quite massive, with Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, and Cate Blanchett, to name a few. Eli Roth is directing the movie with a script by Chenorbyl writer Craig Mazin. Production is currently underway for the video game adaptation expected to hit theaters sometime in 2022.

