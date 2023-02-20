James Bond producer gives a disappointingly brief update on the next movie

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has given an update on both the next James Bond and Bond 26 – namely, there’s been no real movement with the iconic spy franchise’s future.

"No, we haven’t even started casting yet. There isn’t even a script." Broccoli told LADBible (opens in new tab).

Broccoli and long-time producing partner Michael G. Wilson have previously addressed the question of the next person to fill the tuxedo after Daniel Craig.

"Nobody’s in the running," Broccoli told Deadline (opens in new tab) last year. "We’re working out where to go with [Bond], we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

On the question of who is replacing Craig after No Time to Die, the producers have stated that the next actor to take on the 007 mantle should be sticking around for the long haul.

"When we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment," Broccoli said in an interview with Variety (opens in new tab). In a separate interview with Deadline (opens in new tab), Wilson re-affirmed his desire for a "thirtysomething" in the role.

Bullet Train and Kraven actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who certainly fits the bill, has long been linked as a frontrunner to play James Bond, though there’s been no official talk of who is (and isn’t) in the frame. If the producers’ words ring true, expect more concrete news in 2024.

