Bo Burnham releases an hour of unseen footage from Netflix special Inside

Bo Burnham has surprise-released The Inside Outtakes, an hour-long compilation of unseen footage and unused songs from his award-winning Netflix special Inside.

"A year ago today, I released a special called Inside," he tweeted (opens in new tab). "I've spent the last two months editing together material that I short for the special but didn’t end up using. It will be on my youtube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it."

Burnham recorded Inside over a period of ten months, from March 2020 to May 2021. Filmed in his guest house without a crew or audience, the special showcases his day-to-day life while being stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic. The songs touch on a plethora of topics including social media, sexting, Twitch streaming, and cancel culture.

The special won three Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Music Direction for a Variety Special. The song All Eyes on Me won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The Inside Outtakes contains around ten songs that were cut from the original special, including different versions of All Eyes on Me and Jeffrey Bezos, which will be released as part of The Inside Deluxe Edition (opens in new tab). Though a release date has not yet been announced, the album can be pre-saved and pre-added on Spotify and Apple Music.

The hour-long video has amassed over 900,000 views in just a little over 24 hours. You can watch The Inside Outtakes on Youtube (opens in new tab).

