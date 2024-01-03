M3GAN vs. Malignant? Two of the biggest horror production companies merging has fans excited for the future

Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster, two of the biggest horror production companies in Hollywood, have officially merged.

"Our deal is …. Done. @blumhouse and #AtomicMonster have officially joined forces. The preeminent homes for horror are now under one roof," Blum tweeted yesterday (January 2).

Under the deal, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will work as separate labels and retain creative independence, but will have a three-way ownership structure split by Blum, Wan, and Comcast (the parent company of NBCUniversal). The pair has said the partnership will encourage greater collaboration between the two companies.

Blumhouse has produced movies including Paranormal Activity, Get Out, The Invisible Man, and Five Nights at Freddy's, while Atomic Monster's offerings include Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Mortal Kombat, and Aquaman and the Last Kingdom.

This is a big change for the world of horror movies, and fans are excited about what this could mean for the future of the genre. "



"This is huge and I’m excited for what is to come. @jason_blum and James Wan are some of the best storytellers and curators of great stories. Can’t wait to see what this team up cooks up," wrote one Twitter user.

Others, however, are thinking about potential crossovers. "We can now possibly have M3GAN v Malignant," said one horror fan. "FNAF and Conjuring crossover obviously," tweeted another.

Next up for the two production companies is Night Swim, which sees a collaboration between Blum and Wan under their respective company banners and hits theaters on January 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming horror movies on the way in 2024.