Bloodborne fan-made animated trailer give us serious Samurai Jack vibes

A Bloodborne fan has imagined what the game would look like as an animated TV show.

Shared as part of the month-long Souls series-inspired art challenge known as #Soulstober2021 , Twitter user @Berardbro released the animated trailer with the caption: "What if Bloodborne was an animated series?"

What if Bloodborne was an animated series?#Bloodborne #Soulstober2021

The trailer features key moments from Bloodborne in the style of a late 90s/early 2000s Cartoon Network show. Although fast-paced, the trailer features many instantly-recognizable characters from Bloodborne, including Lady Maria, Micolash Host of the Nightmare, and The Hunter.

It turns out there’s a good reason for this stylistic choice as the credits of the video reveal that the 2D artist was inspired by the work of Genndy Tartakovsky, the artist who is responsible for classic Cartoon Network shows such as Samurai Jack, Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, and more.

The credits of the trailer also reveal that Berardbro also took influence from the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki, a central figure in the development (and success) of FromSoftware's 'Soulsborne' games.

It appears that we aren’t the only ones who would love to see this become an actual series, as many of the replies to the tweet make reference to the clear Tartakovsky influence and ask that the likes of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Netflix make this a real thing. Although we’d love to see this fan-made animated short be turned into a full-length series, fans would have to convince Sony and FromSoftware first.