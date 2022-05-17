Bloober Team won't comment on Silent Hill rumors but new project "will still be a Bloober Team" game

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno says the studio "can't comment" on recent rumors that it's working on a Silent Hill 2 remake, but insists that its secret new project "will still be a Bloober Team title."

In case you missed the news yesterday, influencer Nate the Hate made claims on Twitter that multiple Silent Hill projects are in the works including a Silent Hill 2 remake at The Medium studio Bloober Team. VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb corroborated the rumors, saying: "This is the stuff I've heard, and it comes from multiple different sources."

In an interview with IGN, Babieno responded to the latest churning of the ol' rumor mill:

"We can't comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners, of course. So we can't [say] anything. We will make an announcement about our future projects as soon as we can. So then you will know much more." IGN says he then chuckled and added, "Officially."

Later in the interview, Babieno was asked about his experience working on licensed projects, specifically Bloober Team's 2019 survival horror game based on the Blair Witch movie franchise. The dev responded that it can be "hard to work" with licensors because it can limit the studio's creative freedom.

"If you are in a prison, you will not be able to fly. So that's why we are trying to only [make] those titles in which we are feeling, 'OK, it will be a Bloober Team game, not someone [else's].' So even on the project we can't talk [about], it will still be a Bloober Team title."

Rumors linking Bloober Team with the Silent Hill franchise go way back. In February of 2021, the studio announced that it was working with a "very famous" publisher on a new horror project. It later revealed a "strategic partnership with Konami, which owns the rights to Silent Hill, leading to a flurry of rumors and reports. Still, nothing has been confirmed from either Bloober Team or Konami.

