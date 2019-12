Were you at Thoughtbubble 2009 ? Blogger Stacey Whittle discusses The Leeds Comic Convention:

Thoughtbubble 2009, The Leeds Comic Convention

This is a personal article by Stacey Whittle, one of our site contributors .

If you were there, let us know your memories of Thoughtbubble, in the comment thread below or on our forum . Remember, some of these comics guys are also anticipated at the SFX Weekender in February.