Blizzard president says he's "really proud" of Overwatch 2, Diablo Immortal, and Diablo 4

While Blizzard Entertainment has been busy in recent years with the big releases of Overwatch 2, Diablo Immortal, and Diablo 4 - and then of course being acquired by Microsoft with the Activision/Blizzard deal - the storied game developer has also hit several major hurdles while maintaining support for their existing IPs.



However, the recent BlizzCon 2023 showcased updates and plans for their major IPs, and the developers at Blizzard are feeling optimistic about the future of their games and the company. In an interview with IGN, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra reflected on the year of big releases and what's to come now that Blizzard is under Xbox's wing.



"I would say I'm very proud of the last few years and the games we've released," said Ybarra on the number of releases. "When I think of Overwatch 2 and when I think of [Diablo] Immortal, Diablo 4, I think those games have been very big moments for us ... So to me, the Blizzard way has been very strong, still, and it's only going to get stronger as we increase autonomy and increase the ability to create some incredible visions that they have."



By all accounts, all three games that Ybarra mentioned have been successes, each with active player bases right now. However, they also each faced a lot of backlash from the community regarding updates and the developer's content plans. Much has been said about Diablo Immortal and its disastrous debut at BlizzCon 2018, with many at the time outwardly bashing the game due it being a mobile game instead of the Diablo 4 we'd eventually get a year later. Despite a mixed launch on mobile and PC, and with numerous complaints about microtransactions, Diablo Immortal eventually got into shape and sees regular updates, including the new Blood Knight class just recently.



By comparison, Diablo 4 had a much smoother launch and quickly became a best-seller. However, the following patches and post-launch content quickly turned the community against the game due to changes in leveling and how content was fed to the players. This fierce backlash after a solid debut prompted the developers to overhaul how they approach patches and vowed to do better for the community.



The developers of Overwatch 2 also faced backlash following the release of the full game. Along with complaints about the new battle pass and the steep pricing for cosmetic items, many users were disappointed that the planned PvE co-op mode was unavailable at launch (it was eventually added later as a more scaled-back side mode). This wave of negativity resulted in players "review-bombing" Overwatch 2 on Steam earlier this year, which became one of the lowest-rated games on the platform.



At BlizzCon 2023, the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, also took the stage to address the community, stating that "the future of Blizzard is brighter than ever." And in the IGN interview, Ybarra echoed his new boss's optimism about what's to come now that Blizzard Entertainment is a part of Microsoft.



"You heard Phil [Spencer] in the keynote; he's all about enabling the creativity and genre-defining sort of teams that we have at Blizzard," said Ybarra. "The team loves hearing that, we love his support in that, and we have a lot of big plans that we're excited about."



For more on the latest from Blizzard, check out our recap of all the latest reveals from BlizzCon 2023, including details on World of Warcraft's new set of expansions.