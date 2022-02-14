Blinkmoon Studio is what happens when gaming and Hollywood talent collides

Blinkmoon is a new independent studio founded by an EA, Ubisoft, and Insomniac veteran and noted Hollywood VFX artists.

Bringing 25 years of game development experience to Blinkmoon is Troy Dunniway, who spent the early to mid-2000s in leadership positions including lead designer at Insomniac Games, creative director at Ubisoft, game director at EA, and studio creative director at Microsoft. Dunniway's credits include the original Fable, Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Rainbow Six Vegas, and Ratchet Deadlocked, a spinoff of the Ratchet & Clank series.

Mohsen Mousavi is another co-founder at Blinkmoon, but his experience comes from the film and TV side of things. Mousavi is probably best known for his work doing visual effects for Game of Thrones between 2012-2019 (so almost the entirety of the show's run), but he also has VFX credits on the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street remake, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the 2018 shark flick The Meg.

"Having pushed the boundaries of VFX on a technical and creative level for over two decades, we believe we have what it takes to level up gameplay – placing immersive visual effects at the heart of everything we do," Mousavi said in a press release. "We want to create gaming experiences that the next generation will grow with and repeatedly come back to."

Last but certainly not least, Blinkmoon CEO Hugh Behroozy is another co-founder with a lot of experience in film and TV VFX. Like Mousavi, he has credits on Game of Thrones and The Meg, and he's also worked on both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, 2017's Justice League, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Behroozy will be in charge of the overall creative vision, growth, and development of Blinkmoon and its projects.

"I'm proud to bring this team of exceptional creators together to bridge the gap between blockbuster, cinematic experiences and interactive gaming," said Behroozy. "Everyone at Blinkmoon is a gamer and storyteller. We want our games to not only be fun, but to also inspire and promote inclusivity in our player community."

Blinkmoon has yet to announce any games, but it's safe to assume whatever they announce will benefit from so much combined experience. From the developers' comments, it also sounds like they'll be working on narrative-driven projects with a high level of production value and plenty of fancy cinematics and visual effects.

