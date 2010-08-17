Black Swan trailer and poster frolic online

Black Swan , Darren Aronofsky’s latest venture, which pairs the beauteous Natalie Portman with Mila Kunis, has debuted its first trailer and official poster online.



Haunting, dark and lyrical, this first trailer has definitely piqued our interest – and no, not just because there are numerous shots of Portman dolled up in skin-tight, well, tights and stuff.

The story follows Portman's ballet dancer, who competes with Kunis for a role in Swan Lake. We hear it's dark, twisted stuff, spliced with lesbian overtones.



Leaving no doubt in our minds just who is behind the camera, this first look reminds us that Aronofksy is the man who brought us both The Wrestler and Requiem For A Dream – and his fingerprints are certainly all over this luscious-looking drama.



Check out the trailer below…

Playing with a mood board of pure black and white, Black Swan looks every bit as accomplished as Aronofsky’s previous efforts. Oh, and the trailer ends with a heck of a jolt.



As if that wasn’t enough, the first poster for the flick has also been unveiled. It recycles an image we’ve already seen of Portman in full make-up (shudder), but is eye-catching nevertheless...