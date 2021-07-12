Black Ops: Cold War season 4 roadmap highlights new Warzone and Zombies content

Activision released an updated, holistic roadmap for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War season 4 today, outlining upcoming content for the main game, Warzone, and Zombies on July 15.

Zombies is arguably the biggest winner here, as this update clarifies much of what was teased in the recent Mauer Der Toten map trailer. The roadmap confirms that the Mule Kick perk is indeed returning, giving players the ability to wield three weapons, including the new sci-fi handgun CRBR-S. This thing comes with "four unique variants," with one being a standard laser pistol and another firing tracking explosive rounds. You can unlock new variants by collecting mod kits that drop from zombies, and on top of Trials machines and Mystery Box RNG, you can get the base gun through a hidden quest.

Zombies and Outbreak players will also get to use the new LT53 Kazimir grenade, which is described as a miniature black hole that can "suck in any undead creatures, neutralizing them when they reach the event horizon." Now that's taking the double-tap to a new level. Send those zombies to the event horizon, it's the only way to be sure.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's especially good news for Warzone fans in the roadmap as well: Payload, the new mode first teased nearly a month ago, is finally here. This challenges two teams of 20 players to carry their vehicle to the finish line first, clearing checkpoints, placing and destroying obstacles, and outright attacking the enemy vehicle all the while.

Warzone is getting a new type of progression event, too. Blueprint Blitz will let you earn weapon blueprints from previous seasons. "Similar to Double XP weekends, Raven Software is planning to activate a new special global event where Contraband Contracts automatically spawn after you complete two regular Contracts," the studio explains. "Contraband Contracts award you with a permanent Weapon Blueprint reward if you’re able to extract it from the DZ, in addition to tons of Cash within your current match." Raven hasn't clarified when this event will start, but when we know more, you'll know more.

Black Ops: Cold War itself is due for some new maps and modes as well, naturally. Capture the Flag and Paintball Moshpit will headline the weeks ahead, with Rush 24/7 offering a new map and Cranked Moshpit taking the chaos of the mode to new levels. Some new Operators and weapons are getting tossed into the mix too, including CIA officer Grigori Weaver and the OTS 9 SMG. There are also a zillion smaller rewards and features tucked between the major beats, which you can read all about on the official Call of Duty blog.

