Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass trailer is here to take your money

The Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass trailer has just dropped, and it's got a lot to cover. Check it out above, and read on on for a breakdown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 debuts on February 25 in Black Ops Cold War and the day after in Call of Duty: Warzone. If you want to make all of your enemies jealous - whether it's in the battle royale or in TDM - you may want to purchase the Season Two Battle Pass. First off, you'll get the brand new operator Kapano "Naga" Vang as soon as you purchase it, which will give you a leg up in terms of badassery. Then, there's a whole host of weapon blueprints (including new reactive blueprints), Operator skins, and more. You'll also get a host of free items throughout the Season Two Battle Pass system, including a new assault rifle and SMG, plus 300 COD points you'll earn just for racking up dubs (or Ls, depends on the day).

There's a few highlights that may sway your decision to drop some cash on the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass. Aside from Naga, who comes with a slick "Viper" Operator skin, there's a cool new skin for Park, a "Renegade" Adler skin inspired by the jungles of the Golden Triangle, and some Mil-Sim alternate skins. You can also get a Wellington safari watch - if you're like me and constantly bring up your watch by accident, you might as well have a nice one. I'm personally invested in the three free War Track packs you can get, which includes a Black Ops 2 mixtape, a second Rock Pack, and a new Pop Pack - here's hoping 'Rain on Me' is on it.

Of course, you'll get a bunch of new weapon blueprints, including the "Vulture Exo," which is an incredibly rare reactive weapon blueprint for the FN Scar 17. Hit Tier 95 and you'll get a chance to show this bad boy off, which is based on a concept first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. You can evolve your weapon's appearance throughout the match by getting kills - in this case your gun has a badass pulsating green bird on it that will shift colors as you get kills. The hotter your hand, the hotter the color.

For the complete Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass details, head to the official Call of Duty blog .

