Black Ops 4 Zombies mode gets a new trailer, special edition, and lore dump during SDCC 2018

Activision revealed a slew of new information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 this week, and players who enjoy mowing down hordes of the undead should be particularly pleased. For starters, Activision gave fans their first look at the third Zombies campaign, Blood of the Dead:

Here's the official synopsis: "Blood of the Dead takes the classic Zombies heroes - Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo and Nikolai - on a journey to a secret laboratory beneath the iconic Alcatraz Penitentiary. Encountering a familiar enemy Hell-bent on imprisoning them for all eternity, the Primis crew quickly realize that the future predicted by the Kronorium - the future they sought to secure - is now in serious jeopardy." So basically, time travel shenanigans. Sure, I can dig that.

Also revealed was the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Collector's Edition, also known as the Mystery Box edition.

Inspired by the in-game chests of the same name, this special edition comes with a real-life Mystery Box adorned with ghoulish features and light-up skulls, plus three lithographs, 10 Specialist patches, the first issue of a Call of Duty Zombies comic book (published by Dark Horse), four Figpins of the main Zombies mode cast, a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, a Black Ops-themed PopSocket, Steelbook, and the Black Ops 4 season pass . It's currently listed on Amazon , but is - as of this writing - marked as unavailable.

Meanwhile, Zombies mode director Jason Blundell answered fan-submitted questions to provide some insight into Black Ops 4's new take on the lore. It's a Q&A very much aimed at longtime fans, so don't expect a whole lot of info if you haven't been following the story so far. Still, there's confirmation of a few new features, like splitscreen play, being able to pick and choose Altar perks, character customization, and more. You can read the whole thing at the PlayStation Blog .